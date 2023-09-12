Mike Evans Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans will be up against the team with last year's 17th-ranked passing defense, the Chicago Bears (218.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Evans for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Evans vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.16

9.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.60

66.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Evans 2022 Fantasy Performance

Evans picked up 148.4 fantasy points (9.9 per game), 16th at his position and 65th in the NFL.

In his one game this year, Evans picked up 12.6 fantasy points. He had 66 receiving yards on six catches (10 targets) and one touchdown.

Evans accumulated 38.7 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 207 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 4 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Evans picked up 22.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 103 yards and two touchdowns. That was his second-best output of the season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals -- Evans ended up with 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: three catches, 29 yards, on eight targets.

Evans accumulated 3.1 fantasy points -- two receptions, 31 yards, on nine targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns).

Bears Defensive Performance

Against Chicago last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Bears allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Chicago last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Bears last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Chicago let six players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Bears allowed 20 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Chicago gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In the ground game, five players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bears last season.

In terms of run defense, Chicago allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 24 players last season.

The Bears gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to five players last year.

