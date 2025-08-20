FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines includes a clash with Ohio State on Nov. 29. We highlight the rest of the Wolverines' college football schedule below.

Michigan 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1New MexicoAug. 30-Wolverines (-36.5)50.5
2@ OklahomaSept. 6-Sooners (-2.5)46.5
3Central MichiganSept. 13---
4@ NebraskaSept. 20-Wolverines (-3.5)45.5
6WisconsinOct. 4---
7@ USCOct. 11---
8WashingtonOct. 18-Wolverines (-10.5)47.5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Michigan is facing the 13th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).
  • The Wolverines have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
  • Michigan has a schedule that features five games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (one of those teams won nine or more games and one of them collected three or fewer wins).

Michigan Betting Insights (2024)

  • Michigan went 6-7-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, seven Wolverines games hit the over.
  • Michigan went 5-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

Check out even more stats and analysis about Michigan on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Michigan Wolverines on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup