2025 Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines includes a clash with Ohio State on Nov. 29. We highlight the rest of the Wolverines' college football schedule below.

Michigan 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 New Mexico Aug. 30 - Wolverines (-36.5) 50.5 2 @ Oklahoma Sept. 6 - Sooners (-2.5) 46.5 3 Central Michigan Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Nebraska Sept. 20 - Wolverines (-3.5) 45.5 6 Wisconsin Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ USC Oct. 11 - - - 8 Washington Oct. 18 - Wolverines (-10.5) 47.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Michigan 2025 Schedule Insights

Michigan is facing the 13th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

The Wolverines have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Michigan has a schedule that features five games in 2025 against teams that finished over .500 in 2024 (one of those teams won nine or more games and one of them collected three or fewer wins).

Michigan Betting Insights (2024)

Michigan went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Wolverines games hit the over.

Michigan went 5-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

