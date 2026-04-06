Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (6-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-6)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SCHN

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-158) | COL: (+134)

HOU: (-158) | COL: (+134) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110)

HOU: -1.5 (-110) | COL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bolton (Astros) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will look to Cody Bolton against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner. Bolton did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Feltner has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Feltner start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (65.6%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Astros, Colorado is the underdog at +134, and Houston is -158 playing on the road.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Rockies are -110 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -110.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 10.5 has been set for Astros-Rockies on April 6, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 1-2 when favored by -158 or more this year.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 10 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won three of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Colorado has a record of 2-6 (25%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers nine times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-7-0).

The Rockies are 7-2-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.578), slugging percentage (.900) and total hits (12) this season. He has a .400 batting average.

He ranks sixth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Christian Walker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.649) thanks to eight extra-base hits. He's batting .324 with an on-base percentage of .405.

His batting average is 25th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 30th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Walker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Jose Altuve has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .344/.523/.594.

Altuve takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a double, six walks and two RBIs.

Carlos Correa has one home run, eight RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up 10 hits with a .406 on-base percentage and a .586 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar leads his team with a .405 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualifying players, he is 65th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has two home runs while hitting .333.

Troy Johnston is batting .280 with a double, a home run and a walk.

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