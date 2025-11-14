Michigan vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) battle the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) on November 14, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Michigan vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (57.8%)

Before making an informed wager on Michigan-TCU contest (in which Michigan is an 8.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 157.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

Michigan vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

TCU won 12 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 20 times.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, TCU was 2-3 against the spread compared to the 5-6 ATS record Michigan posted as an 8.5-point favorite.

In home games last season, the Wolverines owned a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

Against the spread, the Horned Frogs performed better at home (9-8-0) than away (3-8-0) last season.

Michigan vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan won 19 of the 26 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (73.1%).

The Wolverines finished 9-1 last year (winning 90% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter.

TCU was an underdog 16 times last season and won four, or 25%, of those games.

The Horned Frogs were 1-4 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +340 or more on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Michigan an 81.8% chance to win.

Michigan vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Michigan was 75th in the country on offense (78 points scored per game) and 160th defensively (71.5 points allowed).

With 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds conceded, Michigan was 34th and 114th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in the nation in assists with 15.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Michigan was 14th-worst in the nation in committing them (13.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 240th in forcing them (10.6 per game).

TCU scored 67.6 points per game (326th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 68.7 points per contest (74th-ranked).

Last year TCU grabbed 31.2 boards per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

TCU dished out 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 279th in college basketball.

Last season TCU averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

