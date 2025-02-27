Michigan vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Big Ten action on Thursday will see the the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines (21-6, 13-3 Big Ten) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) at Crisler Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan win (82.9%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Michigan-Rutgers spread (Michigan -9.5) or total (154.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rutgers has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Michigan covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's less often than Rutgers covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (100%).

The Wolverines have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 12 games when playing at home, and they've covered five times in nine games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Scarlet Knights have a better winning percentage at home (.500, 7-7-0 record) than on the road (.333, 3-6-0).

Michigan has five wins against the spread in 15 conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Rutgers is 8-9-0 this year.

Michigan vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been the moneyline favorite in 22 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (77.3%) in those contests.

The Wolverines have a mark of 8-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -450 or better on the moneyline.

Rutgers has compiled a 5-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 81.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +255 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.7 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per contest (126th in college basketball).

Vladislav Goldin ranks 212th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.6 points per game.

Rutgers puts up 76.7 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 76.2 per contest (300th in college basketball). It has a +14 scoring differential.

Dylan Harper is ranked 31st in the country with a team-leading 19.4 points per game.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by six boards on average. They collect 35 rebounds per game, which ranks 43rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29 per outing.

Danny Wolf's 9.9 rebounds per game lead the Wolverines and rank 12th in college basketball play.

The Scarlet Knights record 32.5 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball), compared to the 32.3 of their opponents.

Ace Bailey tops the Scarlet Knights with 7.2 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball).

Michigan's 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 99th in college basketball, and the 87.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 42nd in college basketball.

The Scarlet Knights average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (159th in college basketball), and give up 95.8 points per 100 possessions (256th in college basketball).

