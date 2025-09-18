Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Michigan Wolverines are up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Michigan vs Nebraska Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Michigan: (-134) | Nebraska: (+112)
- Spread: Michigan: -2.5 (-112) | Nebraska: +2.5 (-108)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Michigan vs Nebraska Betting Trends
- Michigan has one win against the spread this year.
- Michigan owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Michigan has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.
- Nebraska owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Nebraska has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.
Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Wolverines win (58%)
Michigan vs Nebraska Point Spread
Nebraska is the underdog by 2.5 points against Michigan. Nebraska is -112 to cover the spread, and Michigan is -108.
Michigan vs Nebraska Over/Under
Michigan versus Nebraska, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Michigan vs Nebraska Moneyline
Nebraska is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Michigan is a -134 favorite.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Michigan
|36.7
|40
|14.7
|38
|45.5
|3
|Nebraska
|49.0
|7
|8.0
|9
|52.2
|3
Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
