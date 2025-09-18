Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Michigan Wolverines are up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines

Michigan vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: Michigan: (-134) | Nebraska: (+112)

Michigan: (-134) | Nebraska: (+112) Spread: Michigan: -2.5 (-112) | Nebraska: +2.5 (-108)

Michigan: -2.5 (-112) | Nebraska: +2.5 (-108) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Nebraska Betting Trends

Michigan has one win against the spread this year.

Michigan owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Michigan has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

Nebraska owns two wins against the spread this season.

Nebraska has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolverines win (58%)

Michigan vs Nebraska Point Spread

Nebraska is the underdog by 2.5 points against Michigan. Nebraska is -112 to cover the spread, and Michigan is -108.

Michigan vs Nebraska Over/Under

Michigan versus Nebraska, on Sept. 20, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Michigan vs Nebraska Moneyline

Nebraska is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Michigan is a -134 favorite.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan 36.7 40 14.7 38 45.5 3 Nebraska 49.0 7 8.0 9 52.2 3

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

