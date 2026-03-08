Michigan vs Michigan State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Michigan Wolverines (28-2, 18-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 15-4 Big Ten) on March 8, 2026. The Spartans have won five games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (73.8%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Michigan (-10.5) versus Michigan State on Sunday. The over/under has been set at 150.5 points for this game.

Michigan vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Michigan State has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wolverines have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-6-0) than they have in road affairs (4-7-0).

The Spartans have performed better against the spread on the road (5-4-0) than at home (8-9-0) this season.

Michigan has beaten the spread eight times in 19 conference games.

Michigan State is 11-8-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been the moneyline favorite in 28 games this season and has come away with the win 26 times (92.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Wolverines have been victorious 18 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -581 or shorter on the moneyline.

Michigan State has won 40% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-3).

The Spartans have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 85.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game with a +590 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.4 points per game (10th in college basketball) and gives up 68.7 per outing (54th in college basketball).

Yaxel Lendeborg leads Michigan, recording 14.3 points per game (369th in the nation).

Michigan State puts up 78.7 points per game (109th in college basketball) while giving up 67 per outing (30th in college basketball). It has a +351 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Jeremy Fears Jr.'s team-leading 15.3 points per game rank him 272nd in college basketball.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by an average of 10.3 boards. They are collecting 37.3 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27 per contest.

Morez Johnson Jr. is 112th in college basketball action with 7.4 rebounds per game to lead the Wolverines.

The Spartans record 37.4 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) while conceding 25.3 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 12.1 boards per game.

Jaxon Kohler averages 9.2 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) to lead the Spartans.

Michigan averages 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and gives up 84.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

The Spartans record 104.5 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball), while conceding 88.9 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

