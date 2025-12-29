Michigan vs McNeese College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

A pair of hot teams meet when the Michigan Wolverines (11-0) host the McNeese Cowboys (10-2) on December 29, 2025. The Wolverines will put their 11-game win streak on the line against the Cowboys, winners of four straight.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. McNeese Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

B1G+ Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. McNeese Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (84.7%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Monday's Michigan-McNeese spread (Michigan -23.5) or total (159.5 points).

Michigan vs. McNeese: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

McNeese has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Wolverines had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-10-0) than they did on the road (5-5-0) last season.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cowboys have a better winning percentage at home (1.000, 3-0-0 record) than on the road (.250, 1-3-0).

Michigan vs. McNeese: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite nine times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Wolverines have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -10000 or better.

McNeese has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Cowboys have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 99% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. McNeese Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan averages 95.4 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per contest (35th in college basketball). It has a +322 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 29.3 points per game.

Yaxel Lendeborg is 229th in the country with a team-high 15.6 points per game.

McNeese puts up 88 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (29th in college basketball). It has a +269 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 22.4 points per game.

McNeese's leading scorer, Larry Johnson, ranks 151st in the nation, scoring 16.6 points per game.

The Wolverines are fourth in the country at 41.5 rebounds per game. That's 12.9 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Aday Mara tops the Wolverines with 8.5 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball play).

The Cowboys grab 33.4 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 27.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Johnson's 4.5 rebounds per game lead the Cowboys and rank 803rd in college basketball.

Michigan puts up 111.6 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while giving up 77.3 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Cowboys average 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and give up 81.6 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

