Michigan State vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 6 seed UCLA Bruins (22-10, 13-7 Big Ten) will play in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 3 seed Michigan State Spartans (25-6, 15-5 Big Ten) on Friday at United Center, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Michigan State vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Arena: United Center

Michigan State vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (65.1%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Friday's Michigan State-UCLA spread (Michigan State -5.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Michigan State vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

UCLA has covered 14 times in 32 games with a spread this season.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time. That's more often than UCLA covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (33.3%).

The Spartans have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-4-0) than they have at home (8-9-0).

The Bruins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (10-8-0). Away, it is .300 (3-7-0).

Michigan State has 12 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

UCLA's Big Ten record against the spread is 10-11-0.

Michigan State vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 22 times (91.7%) in those games.

This season, the Spartans have come away with a win 17 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 or shorter on the moneyline.

UCLA has won 30% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-7).

The Bruins are 2-5 (winning only 28.6% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State's +341 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.8 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per contest (40th in college basketball).

Jeremy Fears Jr. is 269th in the nation with a team-leading 15.5 points per game.

UCLA's +232 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.8 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau's team-leading 18.1 points per game rank him 93rd in college basketball.

The Spartans come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11.6 boards. They are pulling down 37.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.5 per outing.

Jaxon Kohler's 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 27th in college basketball play.

The Bruins are 304th in the nation at 29.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.7 their opponents average.

Bilodeau averages 5.7 rebounds per game (363rd in college basketball) to lead the Bruins.

Michigan State's 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 89.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 52nd in college basketball.

The Bruins rank 47th in college basketball averaging 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 150th, allowing 94.2 points per 100 possessions.

