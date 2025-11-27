Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Michigan State Spartans versus the Maryland Terrapins is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Michigan State vs Maryland Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan State: (-174) | Maryland: (+146)

Michigan State: (-174) | Maryland: (+146) Spread: Michigan State: -3.5 (-114) | Maryland: +3.5 (-106)

Michigan State: -3.5 (-114) | Maryland: +3.5 (-106) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Michigan State vs Maryland Betting Trends

Michigan State's record against the spread is 6-5-0.

Michigan State is winless ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been six Michigan State games (of 11) that hit the over this season.

Maryland has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, Maryland is 4-3 against the spread.

Maryland has played 11 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spartans win (54%)

Michigan State vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is the underdog by 3.5 points against Michigan State. Maryland is -114 to cover the spread, and Michigan State is -106.

Michigan State vs Maryland Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Michigan State-Maryland on Nov. 29, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Michigan State vs Maryland Moneyline

Maryland is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Michigan State is a -174 favorite.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Michigan State 23.4 102 30.1 108 49.0 11 Maryland 23.1 104 25.5 75 51.0 11

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Ford Field

