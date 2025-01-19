Michigan State vs Illinois Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

The Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) on January 19, 2025 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (66.5%)

Before making a wager on Sunday's Michigan State-Illinois spread (Michigan State -2.5) or total (155.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan State vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Illinois has covered nine times in 17 games with a spread this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Illinois covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (50%).

The Spartans covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 11 times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered four times in 10 opportunities in road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fighting Illini have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 6-4-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).

Michigan State has covered the spread five times in six conference games.

Illinois has beaten the spread three times in seven Big Ten games.

Michigan State vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those contests.

The Spartans have yet to lose in 12 games when named as moneyline favorite of -156 or better.

Illinois has won one of the three games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 60.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State has a +250 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.7 points per game. It is putting up 81.8 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball and is allowing 67.1 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball.

Jaden's 14.2 points per game lead Michigan State and are 339th in college basketball.

Illinois puts up 87.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (68th in college basketball). It has a +340 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 20.0 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis' 16.7 points per game paces Illinois and ranks 127th in the nation.

The Spartans average 37.3 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 27.5 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.8 boards per game.

Jaxon Kohler leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball action).

The 42.4 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini accumulate rank second in the nation, 13.0 more than the 29.4 their opponents record.

Tomislav Ivisic tops the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball).

Michigan State's 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 51st in college basketball, and the 84.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 32nd in college basketball.

The Fighting Illini rank 37th in college basketball averaging 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are seventh, allowing 80.2 points per 100 possessions.

