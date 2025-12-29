Michigan State vs Cornell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Michigan State Spartans (11-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Cornell Big Red (6-5) on December 29, 2025 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Michigan State vs. Cornell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Cornell Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (92%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Michigan State (-27.5) versus Cornell on Monday. The total is set at 156.5 points for this game.

Michigan State vs. Cornell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cornell has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spartans did a better job covering the spread in road games (7-2-0) than they did in home games (10-6-0) last year.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Big Red had a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 6-6-0 record) than on the road (.692, 9-4-0).

Michigan State vs. Cornell: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

This is the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given the Spartans this season with a -33333 moneyline set for this game.

Cornell has lost all five of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Big Red have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Cornell Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State put up 77.7 points per game and gave up 67.1 last year, making them 78th in the country offensively and 44th defensively.

On the boards, Michigan State was 10th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.7 per game) last season. It was 28th in rebounds conceded (28.2 per game).

Last season Michigan State was 24th-best in the country in assists with 16.5 per game.

With 10.7 turnovers committed per game and 10.4 turnovers forced last season, Michigan State was 135th and 265th in college basketball, respectively.

Cornell surrendered 77.5 points per game last season (318th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on offense, posting 85.1 points per game (fourth-best).

With 32.3 boards per game, Cornell ranked 162nd in the nation. It ceded 30.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 142nd in college basketball.

Cornell piled up assists last year, ranking second-best in the nation with 19.0 per contest.

Cornell ranked 201st in college basketball with 11.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 215th with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

