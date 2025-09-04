Michigan State vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Boston College Eagles.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Michigan State vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Michigan State: (-196) | Boston College: (+162)

Michigan State: (-196) | Boston College: (+162) Spread: Michigan State: -4.5 (-110) | Boston College: +4.5 (-110)

Michigan State: -4.5 (-110) | Boston College: +4.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Michigan State vs Boston College Betting Trends

Michigan State hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Michigan State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Boston College hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Every Boston College game has gone over the point total this season.

Michigan State vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (61.9%)

Michigan State vs Boston College Point Spread

Michigan State is favored by 4.5 points versus Boston College. Michigan State is -110 to cover the spread, while Boston College is -110.

Michigan State vs Boston College Over/Under

Michigan State versus Boston College on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Michigan State vs Boston College Moneyline

Boston College is the underdog, +162 on the moneyline, while Michigan State is a -196 favorite.

Michigan State vs. Boston College Points Insights

The Spartans' average implied point total last season was 4.8 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (29.8 implied points on average compared to 25 implied points in this game).

The Eagles' average implied point total last season (30.4 points) is 9.4 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (21 points).

Michigan State vs. Boston College Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Michigan State vs. Boston College analysis on FanDuel Research.