NCAAF

2024 Michigan State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2024 Michigan State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Michigan State Spartans sport a record of 1-0 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Michigan State 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Florida AtlanticAugust 30W 16-10Spartans (-12.5)44.5
2@ MarylandSeptember 7---
3Prairie View A&MSeptember 14---
4@ Boston CollegeSeptember 21---
5Ohio StateSeptember 28---
6@ OregonOctober 4---
8IowaOctober 19---
Michigan State Last Game

The Spartans took home a win against the Florida Atlantic Owls 16-10 in their most recent game. In that game against the Owls, Aidan Chiles had 114 yards on 10-of-24 passing (41.7%) for the Spartans, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kay'Ron Adams toted the rock nine times for 101 yards (11.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Michael Masunas had 29 yards on two catches (14.5 per reception) in that game.

Michigan State Betting Insights

  • Michigan State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
