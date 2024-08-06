2024 Michigan State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

The Michigan State Spartans sport a record of 1-0 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Michigan State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Florida Atlantic August 30 W 16-10 Spartans (-12.5) 44.5 2 @ Maryland September 7 - - - 3 Prairie View A&M September 14 - - - 4 @ Boston College September 21 - - - 5 Ohio State September 28 - - - 6 @ Oregon October 4 - - - 8 Iowa October 19 - - - View Full Table

Michigan State Last Game

The Spartans took home a win against the Florida Atlantic Owls 16-10 in their most recent game. In that game against the Owls, Aidan Chiles had 114 yards on 10-of-24 passing (41.7%) for the Spartans, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kay'Ron Adams toted the rock nine times for 101 yards (11.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Michael Masunas had 29 yards on two catches (14.5 per reception) in that game.

Michigan State Betting Insights

Michigan State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

