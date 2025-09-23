Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), WR Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Los Angeles Rams, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (165.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Pittman a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Michael Pittman Jr. Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.04

46.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Pittman Fantasy Performance

With 31.3 fantasy points in 2025 (10.4 per game), Pittman is the 12th-ranked player at the WR position and 64th among all players.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Pittman hauled in six balls on six targets for 73 yardsone touchdown, good for 13.3 fantasy points.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD versus Los Angeles this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Rams this season.

