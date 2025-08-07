FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    Micah Parsons Next NFL Team Betting Odds: Where Will the Cowboys Star Play in 2025?

    Gabby Robles
    Gabby Robles

    Micah Parsons Next NFL Team Betting Odds: Where Will the Cowboys Star Play in 2025?

    All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade last week following contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys.

    Parsons has been present at training camp but has not been participating, and has now officially asked for a trade as of August 1st.

    FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada is currently offering betting odds on where Parsons will play in the 2025 season. Take a look at the latest betting lines as of August 7th below.

    Micah Parsons Next Team Betting Odds

    Settled on the team Micah Parsons is signed with by September 4th, 2025. Bets after official announcement will be void.

    Micah Parsons' Next Team
    Odds
    Dallas Cowboys-320
    Arizona Cardinals+800
    New England Patriots+1100
    Los Angeles Chargers+1100
    Tennessee Titans+1500
    Philadelphia Eagles+2200
    San Francisco 49ers+2200

