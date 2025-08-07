Micah Parsons Next NFL Team Betting Odds: Where Will the Cowboys Star Play in 2025?

All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade last week following contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys.

Parsons has been present at training camp but has not been participating, and has now officially asked for a trade as of August 1st.

FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada is currently offering betting odds on where Parsons will play in the 2025 season. Take a look at the latest betting lines as of August 7th below.

Micah Parsons Next Team Betting Odds

Settled on the team Micah Parsons is signed with by September 4th, 2025. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Micah Parsons' Next Team Odds Dallas Cowboys -320 Arizona Cardinals +800 New England Patriots +1100 Los Angeles Chargers +1100 Tennessee Titans +1500 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 San Francisco 49ers +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.