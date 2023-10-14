Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks playing the Western Michigan Broncos.

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-365) | Western Michigan: (+285)

Miami (OH): (-365) | Western Michigan: (+285) Spread: Miami (OH): -7.5 (-108) | Western Michigan: +7.5 (-112)

Miami (OH): -7.5 (-108) | Western Michigan: +7.5 (-112) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has beaten the spread four times in five games.

Miami (OH) has covered every time (2-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Miami (OH) has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.

Western Michigan's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-2-0.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Western Michigan has two wins ATS (2-2).

Of six Western Michigan games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: RedHawks win (83%)

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Western Michigan is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-112 odds), and Miami (OH), the favorite, is -108 to cover.

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Over/Under

Miami (OH) versus Western Michigan, on October 14, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Western Michigan-Miami (OH), Western Michigan is the underdog at +285, and Miami (OH) is -365.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Miami (OH) 31.2 47 18.8 37 45.9 2 6 Western Michigan 25.5 84 36.7 129 52.8 6 6

