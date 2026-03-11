Miami (OH) vs UMass College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The top-seeded Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-0, 18-0 MAC) are squaring off against the No. 8 seed UMass Minutemen (16-15, 7-11 MAC) in the MAC tournament on Thursday at Rocket Arena, at 11 a.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (77.4%)

Miami (OH) is a 7.5-point favorite over UMass on Thursday and the total has been set at 164.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

UMass is 11-19-0 ATS this season.

Miami (OH) (11-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (64.7%) than UMass (3-0) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (100%).

The RedHawks have done a better job covering the spread in road games (10-4-0) than they have at home (8-5-0).

The Minutemen have performed better against the spread at home (5-10-0) than away (3-7-0) this year.

Miami (OH) has covered the spread 11 times in 18 conference games.

UMass has five wins against the spread in 18 MAC games this season.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has yet to lose any of the 24 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The RedHawks have not lost in 17 games this year when favored by -285 or better on the moneyline.

UMass is 4-8 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer, the Minutemen have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

Miami (OH) has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. UMass Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Miami (OH) was 31st in college basketball offensively (80.6 points scored per game) and 204th defensively (72.7 points allowed).

With 30.9 rebounds per game and 30.3 rebounds allowed, Miami (OH) was 239th and 121st in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Miami (OH) was ranked 32nd in the country in assists with 16.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Miami (OH) was 232nd in the country in committing them (11.6 per game) last season. It was 40th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

UMass ranked 205th in the country last season with 72.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 271st with 75.0 points allowed per game.

UMass was top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 21st-best in college basketball with 35.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 321st with 33.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year UMass ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.9 per game.

UMass ranked 186th in college basketball with 11.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with 12.0 forced turnovers per game.

