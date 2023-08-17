FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Miami (FL) Football Odds and Schedule

2023 Miami (FL) Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:56 AM

With a record of 4-1 in 2023, the Miami Hurricanes are the No. 25 team in the country. Below, you can check out their full schedule and results.

Miami (FL) 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Miami (OH)September 1W 38-3Hurricanes (-16.5)45.5
2Texas A&MSeptember 9W 48-33Aggies (-2.5)50.5
3Bethune-CookmanSeptember 14W 48-7--
4@ TempleSeptember 23W 41-7Hurricanes (-23.5)46.5
6Georgia TechOctober 7L 23-20Hurricanes (-19.5)56.5
7@ North CarolinaOctober 14-Tar Heels (-2.5)56.5
8ClemsonOctober 21---
Miami (FL) Last Game

The Hurricanes, in their last outing, were beaten by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 23-20. Against the Yellow Jackets, Tyler Van Dyke led the Canes with 288 yards on 24-of-36 passing (66.7%) for one TD and three interceptions. On the ground, Donald Chaney Jr. ran for 106 yards on 24 carries (4.4 yards per carry). Xavier Restrepo grabbed 12 balls for 123 yards (averaging 10.3 per catch) against the Yellow Jackets.

Miami (FL) Betting Insights

  • Miami (FL) has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-1).
  • The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

