2023 Miami (FL) Football Odds and Schedule

With a record of 4-1 in 2023, the Miami Hurricanes are the No. 25 team in the country. Below, you can check out their full schedule and results.

Miami (FL) 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Miami (OH) September 1 W 38-3 Hurricanes (-16.5) 45.5 2 Texas A&M September 9 W 48-33 Aggies (-2.5) 50.5 3 Bethune-Cookman September 14 W 48-7 - - 4 @ Temple September 23 W 41-7 Hurricanes (-23.5) 46.5 6 Georgia Tech October 7 L 23-20 Hurricanes (-19.5) 56.5 7 @ North Carolina October 14 - Tar Heels (-2.5) 56.5 8 Clemson October 21 - - - View Full Table

Miami (FL) Last Game

The Hurricanes, in their last outing, were beaten by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 23-20. Against the Yellow Jackets, Tyler Van Dyke led the Canes with 288 yards on 24-of-36 passing (66.7%) for one TD and three interceptions. On the ground, Donald Chaney Jr. ran for 106 yards on 24 carries (4.4 yards per carry). Xavier Restrepo grabbed 12 balls for 123 yards (averaging 10.3 per catch) against the Yellow Jackets.

Miami (FL) Betting Insights

Miami (FL) has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-1).

The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

