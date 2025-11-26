Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami Hurricanes facing the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-260) | Pittsburgh: (+210)

Miami (FL): (-260) | Pittsburgh: (+210) Spread: Miami (FL): -6.5 (-120) | Pittsburgh: +6.5 (-102)

Miami (FL): -6.5 (-120) | Pittsburgh: +6.5 (-102) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 6-5-0 this season.

Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, Miami (FL) is 4-5.

Out of 11 Miami (FL) games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Pittsburgh is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, eight of Pittsburgh's 11 games have hit the over.

Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.7%)

Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Point Spread

Pittsburgh is an underdog by 6.5 points versus Miami (FL). Pittsburgh is -102 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -120.

Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Over/Under

The Miami (FL)-Pittsburgh matchup on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh reveal Miami (FL) as the favorite (-260) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+210).

Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 33.7 26 14.5 7 52.2 11 Pittsburgh 37.6 13 23.7 62 54.8 11

Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

