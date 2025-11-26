Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami Hurricanes facing the Pittsburgh Panthers.
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Miami Hurricanes facing the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-260) | Pittsburgh: (+210)
- Spread: Miami (FL): -6.5 (-120) | Pittsburgh: +6.5 (-102)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 6-5-0 this season.
- Against the spread as 6.5-point or better favorites, Miami (FL) is 4-5.
- Out of 11 Miami (FL) games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
- Pittsburgh is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Pittsburgh has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This year, eight of Pittsburgh's 11 games have hit the over.
Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.7%)
Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Point Spread
Pittsburgh is an underdog by 6.5 points versus Miami (FL). Pittsburgh is -102 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -120.
Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Over/Under
The Miami (FL)-Pittsburgh matchup on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Miami (FL) vs Pittsburgh Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh reveal Miami (FL) as the favorite (-260) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+210).
Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (FL)
|33.7
|26
|14.5
|7
|52.2
|11
|Pittsburgh
|37.6
|13
|23.7
|62
|54.8
|11
Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
