Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Royals Game Info
- New York Mets (53-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-48)
- Date: Friday, July 11, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and SNY
Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | KC: (+116)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+115) | KC: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-3, 1.47 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-9, 3.83 ERA
The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Michael Wacha (4-9, 3.83 ERA). Senga and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Senga's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have an 8-10-0 ATS record in Wacha's 18 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.
Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (57.9%)
Mets vs Royals Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +116 underdog despite being at home.
Mets vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Royals are -138 to cover, and the Mets are +115.
Mets vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Mets versus Royals game on July 11 has been set at 9, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Mets vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Mets have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (64.5%) in those contests.
- This year New York has won 27 of 43 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 90 opportunities.
- The Mets have posted a record of 44-46-0 against the spread this season.
- The Royals have won 28 of the 58 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.3%).
- Kansas City has a 12-13 record (winning 48% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.
- The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-56-2 record against the over/under.
- The Royals have collected a 48-45-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.6% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 87 hits. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .502.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 21st in slugging.
- Pete Alonso leads New York in slugging percentage (.540) and total hits (100) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .376.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 31st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
- Lindor has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
- Brandon Nimmo has 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.
- Nimmo heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .501 and has 109 hits, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .346.
- He is 13th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.
- Witt takes a 13-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.
- Maikel Garcia has a .363 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .305 while slugging .464.
- His batting average is eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 49th in slugging.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
- Salvador Perez is batting .245 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
