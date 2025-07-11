Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals.

Mets vs Royals Game Info

New York Mets (53-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-48)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SNY

Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | KC: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | KC: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+115) | KC: +1.5 (-138)

NYM: -1.5 (+115) | KC: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-3, 1.47 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-9, 3.83 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Michael Wacha (4-9, 3.83 ERA). Senga and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Senga's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have an 8-10-0 ATS record in Wacha's 18 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (57.9%)

Mets vs Royals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

Mets vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Royals are -138 to cover, and the Mets are +115.

Mets vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Royals game on July 11 has been set at 9, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (64.5%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 27 of 43 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 90 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 44-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 28 of the 58 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.3%).

Kansas City has a 12-13 record (winning 48% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-56-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have collected a 48-45-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 87 hits. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .502.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York in slugging percentage (.540) and total hits (100) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualifying batters, he is 31st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Lindor has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Nimmo heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a slugging percentage of .501 and has 109 hits, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .295 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 13th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Witt takes a 13-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has a .363 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .305 while slugging .464.

His batting average is eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .245 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

