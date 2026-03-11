Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (35-28) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-25) on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at Kia Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSOH, and FDSFL. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 226.5 -142 +120

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (53.9%)

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 28-36-1 record against the spread this season.

The Magic are 27-36-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 30 times out of 63 chances.

Magic games this season have hit the over 50.8% of the time (32 out of 63 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 34 games when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 31 games on the road.

The Cavaliers have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 34 home matchups (35.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 31 games (58.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.438, 14-18-0 record) than on the road (.419, 13-18-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (53.1%, 17 of 32) than on the road (48.4%, 15 of 31).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden averages 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 assists and 8.6 boards.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 45.7% from downtown (third in NBA), with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.2 points for the Magic, plus 8.6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 20.4 points, 4.2 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The Magic are getting 11.5 points, 7.5 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic receive 13.8 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Tristan da Silva averages 9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

