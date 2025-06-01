Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets facing the Colorado Rockies.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (36-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-49)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and COLR

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-420) | COL: (+330)

NYM: (-420) | COL: (+330) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-182) | COL: +1.5 (+150)

NYM: -1.5 (-182) | COL: +1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 5-3, 2.98 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Rockies) - 0-3, 8.78 ERA

The Mets will call on Clay Holmes (5-3) against the Rockies and Carson Palmquist (0-3). Holmes' team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Rockies failed to cover in all of Palmquist's three starts with a set spread. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for three Palmquist starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (72.4%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Mets, Colorado is the underdog at +330, and New York is -420 playing at home.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -182 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +150.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Rockies contest on June 1 has been set at 8.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (66.7%) in those contests.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -420.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 57 opportunities.

The Mets are 28-29-0 against the spread in their 57 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won eight of the 54 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (14.8%).

Colorado has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-33-2).

The Rockies are 20-37-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .839, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .483 this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 62 hits and an OBP of .386 this season. He's batting .288 and slugging .535.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 26th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Alonso heads into this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Juan Soto has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.357/.413.

Soto takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .232 with a .294 OBP and 29 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a .429 slugging percentage, which leads the Rockies. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has collected 44 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 80th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has racked up a team-high .328 on-base percentage.

Brenton Doyle is batting .215 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/6/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/14/2024: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/13/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/12/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/28/2023: 11-10 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-10 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/27/2023: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

