Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 12:15 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (9-17) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-16)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Rockies.TV

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-190) | COL: (+160)

NYM: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132)

NYM: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-3, 8.83 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 0-2, 6.23 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (0-3) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (0-2) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Senga's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Senga's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Quintana's starts. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for three Quintana starts this season -- they lost every game.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (68.3%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while New York is a -190 favorite at home.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Mets are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+110 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -132 to cover.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mets-Rockies on April 25, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (38.9%) in those contests.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -190 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 26 opportunities.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 9-17-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have compiled an 11-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Colorado has gone 5-7 (41.7%).

The Rockies have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-17-0).

The Rockies have a 17-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert is batting .232 with three doubles, two home runs and 12 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .341.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 116th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.

Francisco Alvarez leads New York with 17 hits and an OBP of .341 this season. He's batting .243 and slugging .443.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging in MLB.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .581, fueled by an OBP of .270 and a team-best slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Bichette takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien is batting .228 with a .287 OBP and eight RBI for New York this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak has five doubles, eight home runs and three walks while hitting .315. He's slugging .712 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Moniak enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield is hitting .266 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has racked up a team-high OBP (.371) and slugging percentage (.463).

Hunter Goodman's 24 hits pace his team.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

4/24/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/8/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 6/7/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/6/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/6/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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