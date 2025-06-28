Mets vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 4:17 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mets vs Pirates Game Info

New York Mets (48-35) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-50)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNY

Mets vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

NYM: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134)

NYM: -1.5 (+112) | PIT: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mets vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Blackburn (Mets) - 0-2, 6.62 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-3, 3.59 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Paul Blackburn (0-2, 6.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bailey Falter (6-3, 3.59 ERA). Blackburn and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Blackburn has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 9-5-0 record against the spread in Falter's starts. The Pirates are 5-5 in Falter's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (56.1%)

Mets vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -142 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Pirates are -134 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +112.

Mets vs Pirates Over/Under

Mets versus Pirates, on June 28, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 38, or 69.1%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 25 of 38 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 80 opportunities.

In 80 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 41-39-0 against the spread.

The Pirates are 21-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.6% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 13-25 record (winning only 34.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-44-3).

The Pirates have put together a 38-39-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .259 with 68 walks and 61 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .514.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Soto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York in slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (91) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .383.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Alonso brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double and an RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 85 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.330/.452.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 74 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Nimmo brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is hitting .205 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 153rd, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 106th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds' .385 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .236 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying players, he is 121st in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has a team-best OBP (.339), and paces the Pirates in hits (67).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .277 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Mets vs Pirates Head to Head

6/27/2025: 9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-1 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/14/2025: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/13/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/12/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/8/2024: 8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/5/2024: 14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/16/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

