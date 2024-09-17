Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (82-68) vs. Washington Nationals (68-82)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-166) | WSH: (+140)

NYM: (-166) | WSH: (+140) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+128) | WSH: +1.5 (-154)

NYM: -1.5 (+128) | WSH: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-5, 4.48 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-9, 4.24 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tylor Megill (3-5) for the Mets and Mitchell Parker (7-9) for the Nationals. Megill and his team have a record of 3-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Megill's team has a record of 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Parker starts, the Nationals have gone 15-12-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 11-10 in Parker's 21 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (62.2%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Nationals reveal New York as the favorite (-166) and Washington as the underdog (+140) on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +128 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -154.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

Mets versus Nationals on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 51, or 58.6%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 72 of their 145 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 71-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 117 total times this season. They've finished 52-65 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Washington has a 20-32 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-73-6).

The Nationals have gone 82-64-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York with 163 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso has 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Alonso enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .227 with a .392 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.

Nimmo heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .239 with 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Luis Garcia paces his team with 131 hits and a .320 on-base percentage, with a team-best .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .281.

Including all qualified players, he is 23rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Jacob Young is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/3/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/1/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

