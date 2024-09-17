Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17
Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Nationals Game Info
- New York Mets (82-68) vs. Washington Nationals (68-82)
- Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY
Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-166) | WSH: (+140)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+128) | WSH: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-5, 4.48 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-9, 4.24 ERA
The probable pitchers are Tylor Megill (3-5) for the Mets and Mitchell Parker (7-9) for the Nationals. Megill and his team have a record of 3-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Megill's team has a record of 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Parker starts, the Nationals have gone 15-12-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 11-10 in Parker's 21 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (62.2%)
Mets vs Nationals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Nationals reveal New York as the favorite (-166) and Washington as the underdog (+140) on the road.
Mets vs Nationals Spread
- The Mets are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +128 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -154.
Mets vs Nationals Over/Under
- Mets versus Nationals on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!
Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Mets have won in 51, or 58.6%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season New York has been victorious 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 72 of their 145 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mets have posted a record of 71-74-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 117 total times this season. They've finished 52-65 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Washington has a 20-32 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).
- The Nationals have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-73-6).
- The Nationals have gone 82-64-0 ATS this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor leads New York with 163 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .494. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Lindor will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
- Pete Alonso has 30 doubles, 32 home runs and 64 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.
- Alonso enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .227 with a .392 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.
- Nimmo heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
- Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 109 hits.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams is batting .239 with 27 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- He ranks 108th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.
- Luis Garcia paces his team with 131 hits and a .320 on-base percentage, with a team-best .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .281.
- Including all qualified players, he is 23rd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.
- Keibert Ruiz is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks.
- Jacob Young is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.
Mets vs Nationals Head to Head
- 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/3/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/2/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/1/2024: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/4/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/3/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.