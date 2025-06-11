Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets facing the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (43-24) vs. Washington Nationals (30-36)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and MASN

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-275) | WSH: (+225)

NYM: (-275) | WSH: (+225) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-132) | WSH: +1.5 (+110)

NYM: -1.5 (-132) | WSH: +1.5 (+110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 4-2, 2.80 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 5-2, 4.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (4-2) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (5-2) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Peterson's team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-1. The Nationals have an 8-5-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those matchups.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (66.6%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Nationals, New York is the favorite at -275, and Washington is +225 playing on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Mets are -132 to cover, and the Nationals are +110.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Nationals on June 11 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (70.2%) in those games.

New York has not lost in nine games when named as a moneyline favorite of -275 or better.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 66 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 36-30-0 in 66 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 52 total times this season. They've finished 27-25 in those games.

Washington has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

In the 63 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-31-1).

The Nationals are 35-28-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.589) and total hits (76) this season. He has a .300 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Alonso will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, six home runs, three walks and 19 RBIs.

Juan Soto is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .386.

He is 99th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Soto takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 54 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

Nimmo takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 67 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .528 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .270.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 12th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .230 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

6/10/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2025: 19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

19-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/27/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

