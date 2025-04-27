Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (19-8) vs. Washington Nationals (12-15)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2 and WPIX

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-148) | WSH: (+126)

NYM: (-148) | WSH: (+126) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+110) | WSH: +1.5 (-132)

NYM: -1.5 (+110) | WSH: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-2, 1.09 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 3-1, 1.39 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (3-2, 1.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Mitchell Parker (3-1, 1.39 ERA). When Megill starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Megill's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Nationals have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Parker's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Parker's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (58.8%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

New York is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +126 underdog at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Nationals are -132 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +110.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Nationals on April 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 26 chances this season.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 14-12-0 in 26 games with a line this season.

The Nationals are 10-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has a record of 4-6 (40%).

The Nationals have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-0).

The Nationals have put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso has 31 hits and an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has four doubles, five home runs and eight walks. He's batting .297 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Juan Soto has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.368/.394.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .208 with a .260 OBP and 11 RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has totaled 25 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .255 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 15th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz's .362 on-base percentage and .425 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .310.

His batting average is 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Nate Lowe is batting .266 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .238.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/3/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

