Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

The New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Sunday.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (73-63) vs. Miami Marlins (64-72)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and FDSFL

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-172) | MIA: (+144)

NYM: (-172) | MIA: (+144) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140)

NYM: -1.5 (+116) | MIA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-5, 2.73 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 7-11, 5.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-5) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (7-11) will get the nod for the Marlins. Senga and his team have a record of 13-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Senga's team has a record of 13-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Alcantara starts, the Marlins have gone 12-14-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Alcantara's starts this season, and they went 9-11 in those matchups.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (63.3%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Marlins, New York is the favorite at -172, and Miami is +144 playing on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Marlins are -140 to cover, and the Mets are +116.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

Mets versus Marlins, on Aug. 31, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (59.3%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 24 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 60 of 129 chances this season.

The Mets are 62-67-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 52-58 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Miami has a record of 14-18 (43.8%).

The Marlins have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-67-0).

The Marlins have a 77-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.395) this season, fueled by 121 hits. He has a .254 batting average and a slugging percentage of .508.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 88th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Soto will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 141 hits. He is batting .271 this season and has 66 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 41st, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Alonso heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Lindor heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .263 with a .332 OBP and 77 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .245 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 139th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .357 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 144th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .231 with 28 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

Eric Wagaman has 23 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 30 walks while hitting .239.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

8/30/2025: 11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-8 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/29/2025: 19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

19-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/28/2025: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

