Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 3:17 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Mets (3-3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-2)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and SNET

Mets vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | TOR: (+116)

NYM: (-134) | TOR: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188)

NYM: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Tylor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (1-0) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Megill helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Megill's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Gausman has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have not been a moneyline underdog when Gausman starts this season.

Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (52.6%)

Mets vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Mets, Toronto is the underdog at +116, and New York is -134 playing at home.

Mets vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Blue Jays are -188 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +155.

Mets versus Blue Jays, on April 4, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Mets vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

This year New York has won two of three games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in two of six chances this season.

The Mets are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Toronto has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the seven games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-4-0).

The Blue Jays have covered 71.4% of their games this season, going 5-2-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has six hits and an OBP of .423 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 51st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .238 with a double, a home run and six walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .407.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging in the major leagues.

Brandon Nimmo has hit two homers with a team-high .500 SLG this season.

Nimmo brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Luis Torrens is batting .313 with a .353 OBP and two RBI for New York this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has eight hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .308 and slugging .731 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Gimenez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last seven games he is hitting .308 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

George Springer leads his team with a .520 OBP, and has a club-leading .667 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .429.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has racked up a slugging percentage of .379, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .316 with a double.

