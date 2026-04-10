Mets vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The MLB's Friday slate includes the New York Mets facing the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Athletics Game Info
- New York Mets (7-6) vs. Athletics (5-7)
- Date: Friday, April 10, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: WPIX and NBCS-CA
Mets vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | OAK: (+136)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Mets vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 2-0, 1.42 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 5.14 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Clay Holmes (2-0) to the mound, while J.T. Ginn will answer the bell for the Athletics. Holmes has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Holmes' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season when Ginn pitched his team went 8-8-0 against the spread. Ginn's team went 7-6 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Mets vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (60.7%)
Mets vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Mets vs Athletics moneyline has the Mets as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog on the road.
Mets vs Athletics Spread
- The Mets are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mets are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.
Mets vs Athletics Over/Under
- The Mets-Athletics contest on April 10 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.
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Mets vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Mets have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season, the Mets have come away with a win one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or better on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 13 games with a total this season.
- The Mets are 6-7-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Athletics are 4-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Athletics have gone 2-4 (33.3%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-8-0 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have collected a 7-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.3% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Luis Robert has an OPS of .967, fueled by an OBP of .480 to go with a slugging percentage of .487. He has a .333 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified batters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 46th in slugging.
- Robert hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.
- Francisco Alvarez has nine hits, which leads New York batters this season. He's batting .265 with four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .157 with a .255 slugging percentage and zero RBI this year.
- Mark Vientos has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .323 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers has totaled 13 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .289 and slugging .644 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Max Muncy leads his team with a .574 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .319 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .217 with three doubles, a triple and five walks.
- Lawrence Butler has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .212.
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