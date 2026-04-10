Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (8-4) vs. Washington Nationals (4-8)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Nationals.TV

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-205) | WSH: (+172)

MIL: (-205) | WSH: (+172) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122)

MIL: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-0, 0.96 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-1, 8.00 ERA

The probable starters are Chad Patrick (1-0) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (1-1) for the Nationals. Patrick has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Patrick's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Irvin has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Irvin starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (72.7%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Nationals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -205 favorite, while Washington is a +172 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and Milwaukee is +102 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

Brewers versus Nationals on April 10 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

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Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in seven of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season, with a -205 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in seven of their 12 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 9-3-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won four of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Washington has gone 2-4 (33.3%).

The Nationals have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-3-0).

The Nationals are 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .413 this season while batting .270 with nine walks and 10 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .514.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with 16 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .535. He's batting .372.

He ranks sixth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

William Contreras has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .391 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Contreras takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Garrett Mitchell has been key for Milwaukee with nine hits, an OBP of .429 plus a slugging percentage of .517.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated 12 hits with a .388 on-base percentage, leading the Nationals in both statistics. He's batting .286 and slugging .571.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 36th and he is 20th in slugging.

James Wood is batting .216 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 117th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .293.

Joey Wiemer is batting .440 with a triple, two home runs and five walks.

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