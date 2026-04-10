Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Nationals Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (8-4) vs. Washington Nationals (4-8)
- Date: Friday, April 10, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and Nationals.TV
Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIL: (-205) | WSH: (+172)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+102) | WSH: +1.5 (-122)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-0, 0.96 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-1, 8.00 ERA
The probable starters are Chad Patrick (1-0) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (1-1) for the Nationals. Patrick has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Patrick's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Irvin has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Irvin starts this season -- they split the games.
Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Brewers win (72.7%)
Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline
- The Brewers vs Nationals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -205 favorite, while Washington is a +172 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and Milwaukee is +102 to cover the runline.
Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under
- Brewers versus Nationals on April 10 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.
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Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been victorious in seven of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season, with a -205 moneyline set for this game.
- The Brewers' games have gone over the total in seven of their 12 opportunities.
- In 12 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 9-3-0 against the spread.
- The Nationals have won four of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.4%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Washington has gone 2-4 (33.3%).
- The Nationals have played in 12 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-3-0).
- The Nationals are 7-5-0 ATS this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .413 this season while batting .270 with nine walks and 10 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .514.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with 16 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .535. He's batting .372.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- William Contreras has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .391 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.
- Contreras takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, four walks and three RBIs.
- Garrett Mitchell has been key for Milwaukee with nine hits, an OBP of .429 plus a slugging percentage of .517.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has accumulated 12 hits with a .388 on-base percentage, leading the Nationals in both statistics. He's batting .286 and slugging .571.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 36th and he is 20th in slugging.
- James Wood is batting .216 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- He is currently 117th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while batting .293.
- Joey Wiemer is batting .440 with a triple, two home runs and five walks.
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