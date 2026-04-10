Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Chicago White Sox.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (5-8) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-8)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and CHSN+

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-180) | CHW: (+152)

KC: (-180) | CHW: (+152) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

KC: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 1-1, 4.09 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-0, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Kris Bubic (1-1) to the mound, while Davis Martin (2-0) will get the nod for the White Sox. Bubic has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bubic's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Martin has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox covered in both chances. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Martin starts this season -- they won both.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (63.6%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Kansas City is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +152 underdog on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Royals are +112 to cover, and the White Sox are -134.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Royals-White Sox on April 10, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

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Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Kansas City has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -180.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in four of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 5-8-0 against the spread in their 13 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 38.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-8).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Chicago has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The White Sox have played in 13 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-5-0).

The White Sox have a 6-7-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 16 hits and an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460. He's batting .320.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Garcia will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Kyle Isbel is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs and two walks, while slugging .594 with an on-base percentage of .412.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.368/.327.

Witt brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Jonathan India has been key for Kansas City with seven hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .351.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .209 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 79th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami has collected eight hits with a .346 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .195 while slugging .488.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 139th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has accumulated a team-high .378 slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .200.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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