Orioles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Giants Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (6-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-8)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Apple TV+

Orioles vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | SF: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | SF: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+162) | SF: +1.5 (-196)

BAL: -1.5 (+162) | SF: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 0-0, 4.09 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 1-1, 4.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Shane Baz to the mound, while Landen Roupp (1-1) will get the nod for the Giants. Baz has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Baz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Roupp has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants failed to cover in both chances. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Roupp start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.6%)

Orioles vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -126 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Giants Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Orioles are +162 to cover, and the Giants are -196.

Orioles vs Giants Over/Under

The Orioles-Giants game on April 10 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Giants Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in nine games this season and have come away with the win six times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in six of their 12 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-6).

San Francisco has a record of 2-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (40%).

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-5-3).

The Giants have put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 30.8% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore in OBP (.464), slugging percentage (.574) and total hits (18) this season. He has a .383 batting average.

He ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ward hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with six doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .245 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Henderson heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Tyler O'Neill has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.353/.345.

O'Neill brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a walk and an RBI.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with seven hits, an OBP of .353 plus a slugging percentage of .379.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .420 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants. He's batting .320 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 23rd, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Arraez takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Matt Chapman's 15 hits and .352 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .300 while slugging .460.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has put up 13 hits, a team-best for the Giants.

Rafael Devers is hitting .220 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

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