Merrimack vs Marist College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Merrimack Warriors (22-10, 17-3 MAAC) head into the MAAC tournament against the No. 5 seed Marist Red Foxes (19-11, 12-8 MAAC) on Sunday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Merrimack vs. Marist Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Merrimack vs. Marist Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Marist win (51.1%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Merrimack (-4.5) versus Marist on Sunday.

Merrimack vs. Marist: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Merrimack is 20-12-0 ATS this season.

Marist has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Merrimack (7-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (63.6%) than Marist (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Warriors have done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-2-0) than they have in road affairs (9-8-0).

The Red Foxes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (7-7-0). Away, it is .429 (6-8-0).

Merrimack's record against the spread in conference action is 15-6-0.

Marist has nine wins against the spread in 21 MAAC games this season.

Merrimack vs. Marist Head-to-Head Comparison

Merrimack's +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.3 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (27th in college basketball).

Kevair Kennedy's team-leading 18.6 points per game ranks 69th in the country.

Marist has a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. It is putting up 70.1 points per game, 308th in college basketball, and is allowing 64 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

Justin Menard is ranked 559th in the nation with a team-high 13 points per game.

The 25.4 rebounds per game the Warriors average rank 363rd in the nation, and are nine fewer than the 34.4 their opponents pull down per outing.

KC Ugwuakazi's five rebounds per game lead the Warriors and rank 602nd in college basketball action.

The 32.8 rebounds per game the Red Foxes accumulate rank 124th in the country, 1.1 more than the 31.7 their opponents pull down.

Jaden Daughtry leads the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball).

Merrimack averages 95 points per 100 possessions on offense (243rd in college basketball), and allows 91.6 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball).

The Red Foxes average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (281st in college basketball), and allow 85.4 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

