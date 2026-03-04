Mercyhurst vs Fairleigh Dickinson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Mercyhurst Lakers (15-16, 10-8 NEC) play the No. 6 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-20, 8-10 NEC) in the NEC tournament Wednesday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Mercyhurst vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Location: Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie, Pennsylvania Arena: Mercyhurst Athletic Center

Mercyhurst vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mercyhurst win (71.8%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Mercyhurst (-4.5) versus Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday. The total has been set at 132.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Mercyhurst vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mercyhurst is 19-10-0 ATS this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson has covered 10 times in 28 matchups with a spread this year.

Mercyhurst covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Fairleigh Dickinson covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (41.7%).

At home, the Lakers have a worse record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (12-6-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Knights have a better winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than away (.294, 5-12-0).

Mercyhurst is 12-6-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 8-10-0 against the spread in NEC play this year.

Mercyhurst vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mercyhurst has been victorious in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Lakers have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 or shorter on the moneyline.

Fairleigh Dickinson has been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. Fairleigh Dickinson has finished 2-14 in those games.

The Knights have a 2-7 record (winning only 22.2% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

Mercyhurst has an implied victory probability of 68.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Mercyhurst vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Mercyhurst was 321st in the country offensively (67.9 points scored per game) and 107th on defense (69.9 points conceded).

On the boards, Mercyhurst was -2-worst in the nation in rebounds (25.4 per game) last year. It was 195th in rebounds conceded (31.4 per game).

Mercyhurst was 184th in the nation in assists (13.5 per game) last season.

Mercyhurst committed 9.9 turnovers per game last year and forced 13.6 per game, ranking 62nd and 33rd, respectively, in the nation.

With 73.7 points per game on offense, Fairleigh Dickinson ranked 182nd in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 73.2 points per contest, which ranked 213th in college basketball.

Fairleigh Dickinson averaged 30.8 rebounds per game (253rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).

Fairleigh Dickinson ranked 174th in the country with 13.6 dimes per game.

Fairleigh Dickinson committed 11 turnovers per game (164th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!