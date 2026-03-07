Mercer vs Western Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 4 seed Mercer Bears (19-12, 11-7 SoCon) and the No. 5 seed Western Carolina Catamounts (14-15, 10-8 SoCon) will try to advance in the SoCon tournament on Saturday as they meet at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Mercer win (70.8%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Saturday's Mercer-Western Carolina spread (Mercer -2.5) or total (155.5 points).

Mercer vs. Western Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Mercer has compiled a 19-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Western Carolina has compiled a 13-14-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Mercer is 11-5 against the spread compared to the 5-8 ATS record Western Carolina racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

When playing at home, the Bears have a better record against the spread (9-3-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (10-6-0).

Against the spread, the Catamounts have performed better at home (7-4-0) than on the road (6-10-0).

Mercer's record against the spread in conference action is 11-7-0.

Western Carolina's SoCon record against the spread is 11-7-0.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Mercer has come away with 14 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Bears have been victorious 14 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

Western Carolina has been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. Western Carolina has gone 6-10 in those games.

The Catamounts have a 5-9 record (winning just 35.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Mercer has a 54.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Mercer is outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +234 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83 points per game (41st in college basketball) and allows 75.5 per contest (230th in college basketball).

Baraka Okojie's team-leading 19.5 points per game ranks 46th in the country.

Western Carolina outscores opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 78.9 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and giving up 77.8 per contest, 287th in college basketball) and has a +33 scoring differential.

Cord Stansberry's 14.1 points per game paces Western Carolina and ranks 392nd in the country.

The Bears are 83rd in the nation at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 32 their opponents average.

Armani Mighty's 10.7 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank eighth in college basketball play.

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Catamounts accumulate rank 60th in the nation, 5.5 more than the 29 their opponents grab.

Samuel Dada's 7.4 rebounds per game lead the Catamounts and rank 113th in the country.

Mercer ranks 78th in college basketball with 102.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 123rd in college basketball defensively with 93 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Catamounts average 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (109th in college basketball), and give up 98.9 points per 100 possessions (282nd in college basketball).

