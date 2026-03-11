Memphis vs Tulane College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (13-18, 8-10 AAC) play the No. 9 seed Tulane Green Wave (17-14, 8-10 AAC) in the AAC tournament Wednesday at Legacy Arena at BJCC, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Memphis vs. Tulane Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Memphis win (65.2%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Memphis-Tulane spread (Memphis -4.5) or total (151.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Memphis vs. Tulane: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Tulane has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Memphis and Tulane cover the same percentage of spreads this year (41.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Tigers as favorites by 4.5 or more and Green Wave as underdogs by 4.5 or more).

The Tigers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in 13 opportunities in road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Green Wave have a lower winning percentage at home (.412, 7-10-0 record) than on the road (.667, 6-3-0).

Memphis' record against the spread in conference games is 5-13-0.

Tulane has beaten the spread 10 times in 17 AAC games.

Memphis vs. Tulane: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (64.7%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 8-4 when favored by -170 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Tulane has won 31.2% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-11).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Green Wave have a record of 4-8 (33.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 63% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. Tulane Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis has a -35 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. It is putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 188th in college basketball and is giving up 76.5 per contest to rank 250th in college basketball.

Dug McDaniel's team-leading 14.0 points per game ranks 409th in college basketball.

Tulane's -102 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.5 points per game (265th in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per outing (232nd in college basketball).

Rowan Brumbaugh's team-leading 18.5 points per game rank him 71st in the nation.

The 32.6 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 137th in the country. Their opponents grab 33.1 per contest.

Julius Thedford is 607th in college basketball play with 5.0 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 27.1 rebounds per game the Green Wave accumulate rank 353rd in the country, 8.3 fewer than the 35.4 their opponents collect.

Brumbaugh is 642nd in the country with 4.9 rebounds per game, leading the Green Wave.

Memphis ranks 318th in college basketball with 91.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 105th in college basketball defensively with 92.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Green Wave's 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 248th in college basketball, and the 98.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 278th in college basketball.

