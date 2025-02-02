Memphis vs Rice Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2

The Memphis Tigers (17-4, 7-1 AAC) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Rice Owls (11-10, 2-6 AAC) on February 2, 2025 at Tudor Fieldhouse.

Memphis vs. Rice Game Info and Odds

If you are planning on making a wager on Memphis-Rice outing (in which Memphis is a 10.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 146.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Memphis vs. Rice: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered 11 times in 21 chances against the spread this season.

Rice has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Memphis (1-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (16.7%) than Rice (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed worse at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and four times in seven road games.

The Owls have performed better against the spread away (4-3-0) than at home (3-5-0) this year.

Memphis has covered the spread three times in eight conference games.

Rice has four wins against the spread in eight AAC games this season.

Memphis vs. Rice: Moneyline Betting Stats

Memphis has won in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 5-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -529 or better on the moneyline.

Rice has won three of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Owls have played as a moneyline underdog of +390 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Memphis has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Rice Head-to-Head Comparison

Memphis averages 78.4 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per outing (213th in college basketball). It has a +127 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by six points per game.

PJ Haggerty's 21.4 points per game lead Memphis and are fourth in the country.

Rice's +29 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 70 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (96th in college basketball).

Trae Broadnax's 12.8 points per game paces Rice and ranks 531st in college basketball.

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. They are pulling down 32.5 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.4 per contest.

Dain Dainja's 6.6 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 216th in college basketball action.

The 35.6 rebounds per game the Owls accumulate rank 38th in college basketball, 4.6 more than the 31 their opponents record.

Caden Powell is 166th in college basketball with seven rebounds per game, leading the Owls.

Memphis averages 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (151st in college basketball), and allows 89.4 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

The Owls put up 91.6 points per 100 possessions (278th in college basketball), while giving up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball).

