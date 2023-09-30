Memphis vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Memphis Tigers are playing the Boise State Broncos.

Memphis vs Boise State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Memphis: (-154) | Boise State: (+128)

Memphis: (-154) | Boise State: (+128) Spread: Memphis: -2.5 (-128) | Boise State: +2.5 (104)

Memphis: -2.5 (-128) | Boise State: +2.5 (104) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Memphis vs Boise State Betting Trends

Memphis has posted one win against the spread this year.

Memphis has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Memphis has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

Boise State has no wins against the spread this year.

Boise State is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.

Two Boise State games (of three) have gone over the point total this season.

Memphis vs Boise State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52%)

Memphis vs Boise State Point Spread

Boise State is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (+104 odds), and Memphis, the favorite, is -128 to cover.

Memphis vs Boise State Over/Under

The Memphis-Boise State matchup on September 30 has been given an over/under of 58.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Memphis vs Boise State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Memphis vs. Boise State reveal Memphis as the favorite (-154) and Boise State as the underdog (+128).

Memphis vs. Boise State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Memphis 37.0 36 18.8 38 52.2 1 4 Boise State 27.8 79 30.8 100 54.5 2 4

