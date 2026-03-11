McNeese vs SFA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament Championship
The No. 2 seed McNeese Cowboys (27-5, 19-3 Southland) will look to earn the Southland championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament when they face off with the No. 1 Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (28-4, 20-2 Southland) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.
McNeese vs. SFA Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
- Game time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Arena: The Legacy Center
McNeese vs. SFA Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: SFA win (51.3%)
Before you wager on Wednesday's McNeese-SFA spread (McNeese -1.5) or over/under (138.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.
McNeese vs. SFA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- McNeese has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- SFA has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- McNeese (12-15) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than SFA (5-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (83.3%).
- The Cowboys own a better record against the spread at home (7-6-0) than they do in away games (3-11-0).
- The Lumberjacks have been better against the spread away (12-3-0) than at home (10-4-0) this year.
- Against the spread, in conference action, McNeese is 8-15-0 this year.
- SFA has beaten the spread 17 times in 23 Southland games.
McNeese vs. SFA: Moneyline Betting Stats
- McNeese has won in 24, or 88.9%, of the 27 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- This season, the Cowboys have come away with a win 24 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or shorter on the moneyline.
- SFA has been the moneyline underdog five total times this season. SFA has finished 3-2 in those games.
- The Lumberjacks are 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies McNeese has a 55% chance of walking away with the win.
McNeese vs. SFA Head-to-Head Comparison
- McNeese was 101st in the nation in points scored (76.6 per game) and 16th-best in points allowed (64.5) last year.
- McNeese was 96th in the country in rebounds per game (33.3) and 82nd in rebounds conceded (29.7) last year.
- Last season McNeese was ranked 141st in college basketball in assists with 14.0 per game.
- With 10.2 turnovers committed per game and 13.4 turnovers forced last year, McNeese was 87th and 40th in college basketball, respectively.
- SFA struggled to put up points last year, ranking 21st-worst in college basketball with 66.6 points per game. It played better at the other end, ranking 61st by surrendering 68.3 points per contest.
- With 33.6 rebounds per game, SFA ranked 75th in college basketball. It gave up 31.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 226th in college basketball.
- SFA ranked 268th in college basketball with 12.4 assists per game.
- SFA averaged 14.6 turnovers per game (0-worst in college basketball), and forced 13.6 turnovers per game (33rd-ranked).
