McNeese vs SFA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament Championship

The No. 2 seed McNeese Cowboys (27-5, 19-3 Southland) will look to earn the Southland championship and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament when they face off with the No. 1 Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (28-4, 20-2 Southland) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

McNeese vs. SFA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

McNeese vs. SFA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: SFA win (51.3%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's McNeese-SFA spread (McNeese -1.5) or over/under (138.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

McNeese vs. SFA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

McNeese has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

SFA has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

McNeese (12-15) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than SFA (5-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (83.3%).

The Cowboys own a better record against the spread at home (7-6-0) than they do in away games (3-11-0).

The Lumberjacks have been better against the spread away (12-3-0) than at home (10-4-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference action, McNeese is 8-15-0 this year.

SFA has beaten the spread 17 times in 23 Southland games.

McNeese vs. SFA: Moneyline Betting Stats

McNeese has won in 24, or 88.9%, of the 27 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Cowboys have come away with a win 24 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or shorter on the moneyline.

SFA has been the moneyline underdog five total times this season. SFA has finished 3-2 in those games.

The Lumberjacks are 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies McNeese has a 55% chance of walking away with the win.

McNeese vs. SFA Head-to-Head Comparison

McNeese was 101st in the nation in points scored (76.6 per game) and 16th-best in points allowed (64.5) last year.

McNeese was 96th in the country in rebounds per game (33.3) and 82nd in rebounds conceded (29.7) last year.

Last season McNeese was ranked 141st in college basketball in assists with 14.0 per game.

With 10.2 turnovers committed per game and 13.4 turnovers forced last year, McNeese was 87th and 40th in college basketball, respectively.

SFA struggled to put up points last year, ranking 21st-worst in college basketball with 66.6 points per game. It played better at the other end, ranking 61st by surrendering 68.3 points per contest.

With 33.6 rebounds per game, SFA ranked 75th in college basketball. It gave up 31.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 226th in college basketball.

SFA ranked 268th in college basketball with 12.4 assists per game.

SFA averaged 14.6 turnovers per game (0-worst in college basketball), and forced 13.6 turnovers per game (33rd-ranked).

