Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: Peacock and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (33-38) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (23-48), who have lost three straight as well. The Mavericks are underdogs by only 3 points in the contest, which starts at 9:30 p.m. ET (on Peacock and NBCS-BA) on Monday, March 23, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3 229.5 -142 +120

Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (65.8%)

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 30-40-1 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 71 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

This season, 42 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the point total 33 times in 71 opportunities (46.5%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in away games (16-21-0) than it has in home games (14-19-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Warriors hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 22 times in 34 opportunities this season (64.7%). In away games, they have hit the over 20 times in 37 opportunities (54.1%).

Against the spread, Dallas has been better at home (17-18-1) than away (13-22-0).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over 19 of 36 times at home (52.8%), and 14 of 35 on the road (40%).

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.8 points, 3.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Draymond Green averages 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Moses Moody is averaging 11.9 points, 1.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Quinten Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4 boards and 1.4 assists.

Gui Santos is averaging 8.1 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gives the Mavericks 20.1 points, 6.7 boards and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Naji Marshall gives the Mavericks 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, P.J. Washington gives the Mavericks 14.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 1.1 blocks.

The Mavericks get 12.8 points per game from Brandon Williams, plus 2.9 boards and 3.8 assists.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2 assists per game. He is draining 45% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.