Mavericks vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NBCS-BA and WFAA

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Luka Doncic (first, 33.8 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (46-30) host Stephen Curry (ninth, 26.4 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (42-34) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and WFAA. The Mavericks are 5-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.

Mavericks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5 -110 -110 226 -108 -112 -196 +164

Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (67%)

Mavericks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 44 times this season (44-32-0).

Against the spread, the Warriors are 41-33-2 this year.

Mavericks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times this season.

The Warriors have hit the over 50% of the time this season (38 of 76 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Dallas has fared worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 38 home games, and 25 times in 38 road games.

When playing at home, the Mavericks go over the over/under 39.5% of the time (15 of 38 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 52.6% of games (20 of 38).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .395 (15-21-2). On the road, it is .684 (26-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have finished over 22 of 38 times at home (57.9%), and 16 of 38 on the road (42.1%).

Mavericks Leaders

Doncic is averaging 33.8 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 boards.

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 14.9 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 36% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Curry's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.8 triples (first in NBA).

Klay Thompson averages 17.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists. He is also draining 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest (fourth in league).

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga provides the Warriors 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Brandin Podziemski gets the Warriors 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

