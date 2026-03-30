Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: FDSN and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (24-50) are 7-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a 12-game home losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-29) on Monday, March 30, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on FDSN and KFAA. The over/under is 235.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -7 235.5 -270 +220

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (71.9%)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 33-41-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have played 74 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the total in 35 of 74 opportunities (47.3%).

When playing at home, Minnesota has a worse record against the spread (17-22-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-19-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Timberwolves hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 39 opportunities this season (30.8%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 35 opportunities (60%).

Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .459 (17-19-1). On the road, it is .405 (15-22-0).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under 54.1% of the time at home (20 of 37), and 40.5% of the time away (15 of 37).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 assists and 6.8 boards.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.5 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 69.2% from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 boards.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 12.4 points, 4.3 boards and 4 assists, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is also draining 47.4% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 51.6% of his shots from the field.

Per game, P.J. Washington gives the Mavericks 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 1.1 blocks.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 47% of his shots from the field.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

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