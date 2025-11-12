Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (6-5) are underdogs (+1.5) as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (3-8) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at American Airlines Center. The game airs on KFAA, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Mavericks vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -1.5 226.5 -122 +104

Mavericks vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (58.9%)

Mavericks vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, three of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total.

Suns games this year have gone over the total in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

In home games, Dallas has a worse record against the spread (3-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (2-2-0).

The Mavericks have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (28.6%) than road tilts (25%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.833, 5-0-1 record) than away (.200, 1-3-1).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over less often at home (two of six, 33.3%) than on the road (three of five, 60%).

Mavericks Leaders

P.J. Washington Jr. averages 15.5 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 26.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 11.5 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Naji Marshall is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gets the Suns 28.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Grayson Allen gets the Suns 18.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 44% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.6 treys (seventh in NBA).

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 9.2 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 58.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Suns receive 10 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

