Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (24-51) are double-digit, 11.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks (37-38) at American Airlines Center on Monday, March 31, 2025. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on KFAA and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -11.5 219.5 -649 +460

Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (72.3%)

Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Mavericks are 37-36-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets have 38 wins against the spread in 75 games this year.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 42 times.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 44% of the time (33 out of 75 games with a set point total).

Dallas sports a better record against the spread in home games (18-17-1) than it does in away games (19-19-1).

The Mavericks have exceeded the total in 16 of 36 home games (44.4%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 26 of 39 matchups (66.7%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .389 (14-20-2). On the road, it is .615 (24-14-1).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over more frequently at home (17 of 36, 47.2%) than away (16 of 39, 41%).

Mavericks Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25 points, 3.4 assists and 11.6 boards.

P.J. Washington averages 14.9 points, 7.9 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Naji Marshall is averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 assists and 4.9 boards.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 47.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Nic Claxton averages 10.3 points, 7.6 boards and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Keon Johnson provides the Nets 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets get 12.8 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Jalen Wilson's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

