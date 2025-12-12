Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

Friday, December 12, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: KFAA and YES

The Dallas Mavericks (9-16) are favored by 8 points against the Brooklyn Nets (6-17) on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KFAA and YES. The matchup's over/under is 221.5.

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -8 221.5 -319 +260

Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (72.8%)

Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a record of 12-13-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 10-11-2 this season.

This season, 11 of the Mavericks' games have gone over the point total out of 23 chances.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in nine of 23 opportunities (39.1%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 15 games at home, and it has covered five times in 10 games on the road.

The Mavericks have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than games on the road (50%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (4-7-1). On the road, it is .545 (6-4-1).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over five of 12 times at home (41.7%), and four of 11 on the road (36.4%).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

P.J. Washington averages 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Naji Marshall averages 12.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Brandon Williams is averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 3.2 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the field and 46.6% from downtown (seventh in league), with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 25.8 points, 7.6 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).

Nic Claxton averages 13.6 points, 7.7 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 55.7% of his shots from the field.

The Nets are getting 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Terance Mann averages 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is draining 44.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Egor Demin averages 8.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists. He is making 38% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.