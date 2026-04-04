Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Dallas Mavericks (24-53) are underdogs (+1.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (50-27) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 5, 2026 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on NBC/Peacock. The over/under in the matchup is 233.5.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -1.5 233.5 -122 +104

Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (63.8%)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 42 times in 77 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks have 32 wins against the spread in 77 games this year.

Lakers games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

The Mavericks have hit the over 46.8% of the time this year (36 of 77 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (22-15-1) than it has in road games (20-19-0).

The Lakers have gone over the total in 22 of 38 home games (57.9%), compared to 18 of 39 road games (46.2%).

This season, Dallas is 17-21-1 at home against the spread (.436 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-23-0 ATS (.395).

In terms of the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over 21 of 39 times at home (53.8%), and 15 of 38 on the road (39.5%).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.1% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.4 points, 0.8 assists and 8.2 boards.

Jake LaRavia averages 8.3 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Luke Kennard's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the floor and 48.7% from beyond the arc (first in NBA), with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg averages 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

The Mavericks get 15.4 points per game from Naji Marshall, plus 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The Mavericks receive 14.1 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

Brandon Williams averages 13 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is draining 47% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks are getting 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Max Christie.

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