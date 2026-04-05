Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (4-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-5)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SNET

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-166) | CHW: (+140)

TOR: (-166) | CHW: (+140) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120)

TOR: -1.5 (+100) | CHW: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 1-0, 5.40 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eric Lauer (1-0) for the Blue Jays and Davis Martin (1-0) for the White Sox. Lauer helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lauer's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Martin has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Martin start this season -- they won.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (64.2%)

Chicago is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -166 favorite despite being on the road.

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The White Sox are -120 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +100.

The Blue Jays-White Sox game on April 5 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their eight opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 2-6-0 in eight games with a line this season.

The White Sox have gone 3-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Chicago has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The White Sox have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-1-0).

The White Sox are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez leads Toronto with nine hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .567. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .429. He's batting .286 and slugging .393.

He is 55th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging among qualifying batters.

Guerrero has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .636, fueled by an OBP of .273 and a team-best slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .318 with a .423 OBP and four RBI for Toronto this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated a .406 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 41st in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami's seven hits and .679 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 with an on-base percentage of .353.

His batting average is 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .207 with two home runs and four walks.

Chase Meidroth is batting .192 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Head to Head

4/4/2026: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2026: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2025: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/27/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

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