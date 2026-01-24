Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ABC

The Dallas Mavericks (19-26) host the Los Angeles Lakers (26-17) after winning three straight home games. The Lakers are favored by 4 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 234.5 -174 +148

Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (50%)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 22-20-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 45 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 25 times out of 45 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over on 22 of 45 set point totals (48.9%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 20 games when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 23 games when playing on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 20 opportunities this season (75%). On the road, they have hit the over 10 times in 23 opportunities (43.5%).

Against the spread, Dallas has performed better at home (14-10-1) than away (6-14-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Mavericks' games have finished above the over/under at home (52%, 13 of 25) than on the road (45%, nine of 20).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

LeBron James averages 22.5 points, 6 boards and 6.9 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.7 points, 8.7 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 68.1% from the floor (second in league).

Jake Laravia averages 9.5 points, 4.2 boards and 2 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Marcus Smart averages 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 boards and 4.1 assists for the Mavericks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 14.5 points, 4.7 boards and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, P.J. Washington gets the Mavericks 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks.

The Mavericks get 13 points per game from Max Christie, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Mavericks are getting 12.2 points, 2.9 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

